Does association of frailty, increased risk of death waiting for liver transplant differ by BMI?

What The Study Did: This observational study examined among liver transplant candidates whether the association of frailty and increased risk of death while on the waiting list for a transplant varied by body mass index.

Authors: Jennifer C. Lai, M.D., M.B.A., of the University of California San Francisco, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamasurg.2019.2845)

Editor's Note: Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.

###

Media advisory: The full study is linked to this news release.