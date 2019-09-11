News Release 

Does association of frailty, increased risk of death waiting for liver transplant differ by BMI?

JAMA Surgery

What The Study Did: This observational study examined among liver transplant candidates whether the association of frailty and increased risk of death while on the waiting list for a transplant varied by body mass index.

Authors: Jennifer C. Lai, M.D., M.B.A., of the University of California San Francisco, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamasurg.2019.2845)

