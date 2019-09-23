News Release 

Does being younger than classmates increase likelihood of childhood depression, ADHD, intellectual disability

JAMA Pediatrics

What The Study Did: This observational study included 1 million children in the United Kingdom and looked at the association between children who are younger than their classmates and the likelihood of depression, attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder and intellectual disability.

Authors: Jeremy P. Brown, M.Sc., of the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamapediatrics.2019.3194)

