How often do hospitals, physician practices screen patients for food, housing, other social needs?

What The Study Did: National survey data helped the authors of this study examine how common it is for U.S. hospitals and physician practices to screen patients for social needs such as food insecurity, housing instability, utility and transportation needs, and experience with interpersonal violence.

To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https:/ / media. jamanetwork. com/

Authors: Taressa K. Fraze, Ph.D., of Dartmouth College in Lebanon, New Hampshire, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2019.11514)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.

###

Media advisory: The full study and commentary are linked to this news release.

Embed this link to provide your readers free access to the full-text article This link will be live at the embargo time: http://jamanetwork. com/ journals/ jamanetworkopen/ fullarticle/ 10. 1001/ jamanetworkopen. 2019. 11514?utm_source= For_The_Media&utm_medium= referral&utm_campaign= ftm_links&utm_term= 091819

About JAMA Network Open: JAMA Network Open is the new online-only open access general medical journal from the JAMA Network. Every Wednesday and Friday, the journal publishes peer-reviewed clinical research and commentary in more than 40 medical and health subject areas. Every article is free online from the day of publication.