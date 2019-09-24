Modest improvements in diets of US adults but still too much sugar, saturated fat

Bottom Line: U.S. adults made modest improvements to their diets in recent years but still eat too much low-quality carbohydrates and saturated fat based on an analysis of nationally representative survey data. The study included data from nearly 44,000 adults who reported their dietary intake in a 24-hour period. Researchers report a decline in the consumption of low-quality carbohydrates (primarily added sugar) and increases in high-quality carbohydrates (primarily whole grains), plant protein (primarily whole grains and nuts) and polyunsaturated fatty acids from 1999 to 2016. However, intake of low-quality carbohydrates and saturated fat remained high. There was slight improvement in overall diet quality as assessed by a measure of adherence to key recommendations in dietary guidelines. A limitation of the study is its use of self-reported dietary data.

Authors: Zhilei Shan, M.D., Ph.D., Harvard T. H. Chan School of Public Health, Boston, Fang Fang Zhang, M.D., Ph.D., Tufts University, Boston, and coauthors

(doi:10.1001/jama.2019.13771)

