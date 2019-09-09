Online crowdfunding to pay for cancer care

What The Study Did: This research letter examined crowdfunding efforts to defray expenses associated with cancer care.
Authors: Benjamin N. Breyer, M.D., M.A.S., F.A.C.S., of the University of California, San Francisco, is the corresponding author.
(doi:10.1001/jamainternmed.2019.3330)
Editor's Note: The article includes funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.
###
Media advisory: The full study is linked to this news release.
Embed this link to provide your readers free access to the full-text article This link will be live at the embargo time: https:/