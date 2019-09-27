Smoking cessation program for patients with, without cancer

Bottom Line: A tobacco treatment program delivered at a cancer center had average seven-day smoking abstinence rates of about 45% at three- and six-month follow-ups and nearly 44% at the nine-month follow-up, and those rates didn't differ between patients with and without cancer. This observational study included 3,245 participants in a model tobacco treatment program (2,343 with current cancer; 309 with a history of cancer; and 593 with no history of cancer) that consisted of an in-person medical consultation, in-person and telephone counseling sessions, and prescription drug therapy. Limitations of the study include that it wasn't a randomized clinical trial. The findings suggest providing a comprehensive tobacco treatment program in an oncologic setting could foster smoking cessation, which can affect outcomes of patients with cancer who smoke.

To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https:/ / media. jamanetwork. com/

Authors: Paul Cinciripini, Ph.D., the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, and coauthors

(doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2019.12251)

Editor's Note: The article contains conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.

# # #

Embed this link to provide your readers free access to the full-text article This link will be live at the embargo time: http://jamanetwork. com/ journals/ jamanetworkopen/ fullarticle/ 10. 1001/ jamanetworkopen. 2019. 12251?utm_source= For_The_Media&utm_medium= referral&utm_campaign= ftm_links&utm_term= 092719

About JAMA Network Open: JAMA Network Open is the new online-only open access general medical journal from the JAMA Network. Every Wednesday and Friday, the journal publishes peer-reviewed clinical research and commentary in more than 40 medical and health subject areas. Every article is free online from the day of publication.

###