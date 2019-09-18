Study examines association between prenatal anemia, neurodevelopmental disorders in children

What The Study Did: Data on 500,000 children born in Sweden were used to examine the association between mothers with anemia during pregnancy and the risk of children being diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder, attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder and intellectual disability.

Authors: Renee M. Gardner, Ph.D., of the Karolinska lnstitutet in Stockholm, Sweden, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamapsychiatry.2019.2309)

