Study examines suicide at county level in US

What The Study Did: This study examined patterns of suicide in the United States at the county level during an 18-year period and looked at associated geographic and community-level factors. Between 1999 and 2016, 453,577 people ages 25 to 64 died by suicide.
Authors: Danielle L. Steelesmith, Ph.D., of the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus, is the corresponding author
(doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2019.10936)
Editor's Note: The article includes conflict of interest disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.
