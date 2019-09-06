Study examines suicide at county level in US

What The Study Did: This study examined patterns of suicide in the United States at the county level during an 18-year period and looked at associated geographic and community-level factors. Between 1999 and 2016, 453,577 people ages 25 to 64 died by suicide.

Authors: Danielle L. Steelesmith, Ph.D., of the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus, is the corresponding author

