Transgender, gender-nonbinary teens in china report abuse, neglect, bullying

Bottom Line: Most transgender and gender-nonbinary teens in China who participated in a national survey study reported abuse, neglect or bullying at home and in school, which the researchers suggest may be due in part to the socially conservative values prevalent in the country. The study included 385 adolescents (average age nearly 17) who responded to an online survey. Among the 319 teens who reported their parents knew their gender identity, 92% reported experiencing parental abuse or neglect and, among all the teens, 76.6% reported abuse or bullying at school from classmates or teachers. Limitations of the study include that survey questionnaires were only accessible to teens with internet access and all the study measures were self-reported and done over the internet.

Authors: Runsen Chen, M.Sc., M.B.M.S., of the National Clinical Research Center for Mental Disorders, Beijing Key Laboratory of Mental Disorders and Advanced Innovation Center for Human Brain Protection, Beijing Anding Hospital, Capital Medical University in Beijing, and coauthors

(doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2019.11058)

