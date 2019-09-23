Use, discontinuation of insulin treatment among older adults

What The Study Did: Whether insulin treatment was used less frequently and discontinued more often among older adults (ages 75 to 79) in poor health compared with those in good health was the focus of this observational study that included more than 21,000 adults with type 2 diabetes.

Authors: Jonathan Z. Weiner, M.D., M.P.H., of Kaiser Permanente of Northern California in Oakland, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamainternmed.2019.3759)

Editor's Note: The article contains conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.

