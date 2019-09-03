USPSTF recommendation on medications to reduce breast cancer risk

Bottom Line: The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) added aromatase inhibitors to its recommendation that clinicians offer medications to reduce the risk of breast cancer (tamoxifen, raloxifene or aromatase inhibitors) to asymptomatic women 35 and older, including those with previous benign breast lesions, who are at increased risk of developing the disease but at low risk for adverse effects from the medications. The USPSTF recommends against routine use of these medications in women not at increased risk for breast cancer. This recommendation doesn't apply to women who have a current or previous diagnosis of breast cancer or ductal carcinoma in situ. This statement is an update of its 2013 recommendation.

(doi:10.1001/jama.2019.11885)

