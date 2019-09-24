USPSTF recommendation on screening for asymptomatic bacteriuria in adults

Bottom Line: The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) recommends screening people who are pregnant for asymptomatic bacteriuria (bacteria in the urine without signs or symptoms of a urinary tract infection) using urine culture and not screening other adults. The condition is present in an estimated 2% to 10% of pregnant women and is associated with pyelonephritis, a kidney infection that is a common reason for hospitalization in pregnant women. The USPSTF routinely makes recommendations about the effectiveness of preventive care services and this statement updates its 2008 recommendation.

To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https:/ / media. jamanetwork. com/

(doi:10.1001/jama.2019.13069)

Editor's Note: Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.

###

Note : More information about the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force, its process, and its recommendations can be found on the newsroom page of its website.

Media advisory: To contact the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force, email the Media Coordinator at Newsroom@USPSTF.net or call 202-572-2044. The full report, related articles and a podcast are linked to this news release.