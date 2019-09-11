News Release 

What is risk of new long-term opioid use among patients with Hidradenitis suppurtiva?

JAMA Dermatology

What The Study Did: Hidradenitis suppurativa is a painful skin condition where lumps form under the skin. This observational study examined the risk of new long-term opioid use among patients with the condition who hadn't previously used opioids.

Authors: Amit Garg, M.D., of the Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell in New Hyde Park, New York, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamadermatol.2019.2610)

Editor's Note: The article contains conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.

###

Media advisory: The full study is linked to this news release.

Embed this link to provide your readers free access to the full-text article This link will be live at the embargo time: https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamadermatology/fullarticle/10.1001/jamadermatol.2019.2610?guestAccessKey=5ce714ed-983c-48f2-a4e2-b68166d9e686&utm_source=For_The_Media&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=ftm_links&utm_term=091119

Disclaimer: AAAS and EurekAlert! are not responsible for the accuracy of news releases posted to EurekAlert! by contributing institutions or for the use of any information through the EurekAlert system.