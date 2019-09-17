Journal of Spinal Cord Medicine names Dr. Garlanger winner of Bors Award

Kristin Garlanger, DO, of the Mayo Clinic, is this year's winner of the Ernest Bors, MD Award for Scientific Development, the journal's annual award for best article by a young investigator

East Hanover, NJ. September 17, 2019. The Journal of Spinal Cord Medicine (JSCM) and the leadership of the Academy of Spinal Cord Injury Professionals (ASCIP), announce the recipient of this year's Ernest Bors, MD Award for Scientific Development. Kristin L. Garlanger, DO, is the primary author of the winning article: "Functional outcomes in patients with co-occurring traumatic brain injury and spinal cord injury from an inpatient rehabilitation facility's perspective."

Dr. Garlanger and her co-authors, Lisa A. Beck and Andrea L. Cheville, are with the Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, Mayo Clinic College of Medicine, Rochester, Minnesota. JSCM, the peer-reviewed official journal of ASCIP, has administered the Bors Award since 1994, rewarding young investigators for their dedication to helping to improve the lives of people with spinal cord injury.

This article is now free access, courtesy of ASCIP and Taylor & Francis Publishing: https:/ / www. tandfonline. com/ doi/ full/ 10. 1080/ 10790268. 2018. 1465744?scroll= top&needAccess= true

"We are pleased to add Dr. Garlanger to the ranks of our Bors Award honorees," said Florian P. Thomas, MD, PhD, editor-in-chief of JSCM, "and acknowledge her contribution to the knowledge base for the dual diagnoses of spinal cord injury and traumatic brain injury. As many as 60% of people with spinal cord injury may have concomitant brain injury," noted Dr. Thomas, "and individuals with dual diagnoses have poorer rehabilitation outcomes compared with those with spinal cord injury only. During her residency, Dr. Garlanger began investigating this topic area, where few studies had been conducted to date. Exploring the underlying causes for this difference points to ways to tailor rehabilitation protocols to improve functional outcomes and increase the likelihood that these individuals will maintain their independence," he said in summary.

Dr. Garlanger was recognized at ASCIP's 2019 Educational Conference & Expo, held in Nashville, Tennessee, at the Omni Nashville Hotel, from September 1 to 4.

About the Ernest Bors, MD Award for Scientific Development

Since 1994, the Bors Award has memorialized Dr. Ernest Bors (1900-1990), a pioneer in spinal cord injury care and research. Faced with caring for thousands of wounded veterans considered 'hopeless cases', Dr. Bors had to fight for basic resources. Despite these challenges, he made research and publication a priority. The Bors Award honors excellence among young investigators who, following the example set by Dr. Bors, are pursuing careers dedicated to bettering the lives of individuals with spinal cord injury. For more about Dr. Bors, who was revered by his many patients, see: Bodner D. The Bors Award: Legacy of Ernest H.J. "Pappy" Bors, MD. JSCM 2009;32(1):1-2. (http://www. ncbi. nlm. nih. gov/ pmc/ articles/ PMC2647495/ )

About the Journal of Spinal Cord Medicine

The Journal of Spinal Cord Medicine (JSCM) serves the international community of professionals dedicated to improving the lives of people with injuries/disorders of the spinal cord. JSCM is the peer-reviewed official journal of the Academy of Spinal Cord Injury Professionals (ASCIP), a US-based multidisciplinary organization serving scientists, physicians, psychologists, nurses, therapists and social workers in the field of spinal cord injury care and research. JSCM, a member benefit of ASCIP, is published six times a year by Taylor & Francis Publishing. The editor-in-chief is Dr. Florian Thomas of Hackensack University Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine, Hackensack, NJ, USA.

