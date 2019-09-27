2019 Zavoisky Award goes to Hitoshi Ohta

Dr. Ohta, Professor at Kobe University, was awarded for his contributions to constructing terahertz devices for electron paramagnetic resonance and their applications in solid state physics. The awarding was a part of the Electron Paramagnetic Resonance Forum at Kazan Federal University.

Hitoshi Ohta was warmly congratulated by Vice-Premier of Tatarstan Leila Fazleeva, President of the International EPR Society Thomas Prisner, and Vice-Rector for Education of Kazan University Dmitry Tayursky. The laureate's contributions were also commended by Vice-President of the Tatarstan Academy of Sciences Vadim Khomenko, Director of the Kazan Physical-Technical Institute Alexey Kalachyov, Director of the Novosibirsk Institute of Organic Chemistry Yelena Bagryanskaya, and Chairman of Zavoisky Award Committee Kev Salikhov.

The Zavoisky Award amounts to EUR 5,000 and gives the winner a spot in Applied Magnetic Resonance.

"I am glad to have received the Zavoisky Award on the 75th anniversary of the discovery of electron paramagnetic resonance. I am visiting Kazan for a seventh time. In 2006, I attended such a ceremony here," shared Dr. Ohta.

After the ceremony, the awardee presented a lecture on terahertz spectroscopy in extreme conditions.

