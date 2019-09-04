Study shows BioCell collagen can visibly reduce common signs of skin aging within 12 weeks

New peer-reviewed, published research finds that daily use of the dietary ingredient BioCell Collagen® can visibly reduce facial lines and crow's feet wrinkles and boost skin elasticity

In one of the most substantial studies of a skin health supplement, BioCell Collagen®, was found to visibly reduce common signs of skin aging, including lines and wrinkles, within 12 weeks of daily use. The findings reported in this randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial included a measurable improvement in signs of aging in women, represented by increased skin elasticity, reduction of crow's feet, and improvement in depth and number of fine lines and wrinkles. The full findings of the peer-reviewed study are published in the September/October issue of Alternative Therapies in Health and Medicine and posted on PubMed. A summary of the research findings was presented in June 2019 during the annual meeting of the American Society for Nutrition.

"Findings from a clinical trial of this magnitude show how BioCell Collagen's naturally-occurring matrix of hydrolyzed collagen type II, chondroitin sulfate and hyaluronic acid can address the loss of collagen in skin associated with aging," said Alexander Schauss, PhD, a co-author of the study. "This landmark research is especially encouraging for women who are seeking safe and effective options for meeting their skin health and appearance goals, including those who are considering or already using cosmetic procedures to address skin aging."

BioCell Collagen is a clinically tested branded dietary ingredient proven to promote active joints, youthful-looking skin, and healthy connective tissues. The study evaluated the use of BioCell Collagen among 128 women, aged 39-59. All participants entered the study with visible signs of facial aging.

Study participants were split into an intervention group or placebo group by randomized assignment. Over the course of 12 weeks, the intervention group supplemented twice daily with BioCell Collagen® 500 mg capsules composed of a naturally occurring matrix of hydrolyzed collagen type-II (? 300 mg), chondroitin sulfate (? 100 mg), hyaluronic acid (? 50 mg).

Throughout the study, the intervention and placebo group were under a uniformed, simplified skincare routine. Participants' skin was visually graded monthly to determine the intervention's efficacy, measurements of facial lines and wrinkles, definition of crow's feet lines and wrinkles, level of skin texture and smoothness, and skin tone.

For the 113 participants completing the study, dietary supplementation (1g/day) of BioCell Collagen:

Increased skin collagen content by 12%

Significantly reduced facial lines and wrinkles in women

Reduced the width of crow's feet and wrinkles compared to placebo

Improved skin elasticity in women compared to placebo

No adverse reactions were reported during the study. Participants surveyed at the sixand twelve-week marks reported a positive perception of the supplement effectiveness.

"We are very excited about the publication of our largest study to date, which further supports the efficacy and safety of our flagship dietary ingredient BioCell Collagen as a key component to a healthy aging routine," said Suhail Ishaq, president of BioCell Technology.

"With age, levels of collagen and hyaluronic acid in the skin decline which, over time, result in visible signs of skin aging such as wrinkles and sagging skin. Because of their healthy aging capabilities, collagen and hyaluronic acid are becoming increasingly popular supplements for a range of applications, including cosmetics and dietary supplements. Yet not all collagen and hyaluronic acid ingredients are created equal It's important for consumers to look to ingredients that can provide multidimensional skin nutrition support and are supported by human clinical trials, like the new study on BioCell Collagen," said Dr. Schauss.

"Those who are considering procedures to address signs of aging in skin should know their options. This substantive study adds to a body of evidence and years of study that show how the dietary supplement ingredient BioCell Collagen can be used as part of a skin health routine for people who are looking for more subtle and natural improvements in their appearance," said Ishaq.

BioCell Collagen® is available as a stand-alone product; or as a primary ingredient in many formulations worldwide from leading dietary supplement brands.

About BioCell Collagen®

BioCell Collagen® is a clinically tested branded dietary ingredient that promotes active joints, youthful-looking skin, and healthy connective tissues. BioCell Collagen® contains a patented composition of naturally occurring hydrolyzed collagen type II peptides, chondroitin sulfate and hyaluronic acid in a highly absorbable matrix form that has been the subject of numerous human clinical trials, including trials on safety, efficacy, and bioavailability. BioCell Collagen® is self-affirmed GRAS (Generally Recognized As Safe). BioCell Collagen® is non-GMO and free of gluten, soy, shellfish, fish, egg, milk, peanuts and sugar. BioCell Collagen® is made exclusively in the USA and Germany. For more information, visit http://www. BioCellCollagen. com .