EngineerGirl announces 2019 class of student ambassadors

WASHINGTON - The National Academy of Engineering today announced the new class of the EngineerGirl Ambassadors program. The 16 selected ambassadors will participate in a yearlong program designed to build leadership skills in female high school students by helping them promote engineering to younger students in their community.

Each ambassador will design, develop, and implement a project that will encourage younger girls -- particularly those with little access to engineering role models -- to think about engineering careers and give them practical experience in engineering design. They will work with local sponsors and receive guidance and support from EngineerGirl staff.

The 2019-2020 EngineerGirl ambassadors are:

Kelly Cha, 12th grade, Clifton, New Jersey. She is running an engineering workshop for young, underprivileged girls in her community. She hopes this exposure will help participants uncover their STEM-related interests and help diversify the engineering field.

Rachel Chae, 10th grade, Centreville, Virginia. She is developing an after-school program in which students will become involved with their community's environmental protection organizations.

Anastasia Cook, 11th grade, Saint Charles, Missouri. She will create a Junior FIRST LEGO League team and "EngineerGirl Junior" club for girls' ages 6 to 9 in her community.

Sarah Eckert, ninth 9th grade, Davenport, Iowa. She will organize a summer engineering day camp for underserved and underrepresented girls and their siblings in her community.

Lauren Eppinger, 12th grade, Saxtons River, Vermont. She will offer a week-long summer "design camp" for middle school girls in rural Vermont. The camp sessions will be collaborative and focus on how engineering helps solve real-world problems.

Maggie Haber, 10th grade, Carmel, New York. She is planning to run both an after-school program and hands-on programs in summer camps.

Madelyn Heaston, 10th grade, Issaquah, Washington. She plans to host STEAM workshops for young girls experiencing homelessness in the Seattle area.

Sara Huelskamp, 10th grade, Grantsville, Maryland. She is planning a hands-on after-school program for girls in her community. The program will introduce participants to new skills while showing them how STEM concepts relate to their everyday life.

Bridget Li, 12th grade, Austin, Texas. She is putting together an after-school engineering club for girls at her local middle school. The club will allow girls to complete independent projects using the engineering design process, then present their research at science fairs.

Ashley Lin, 10th grade, Vancouver, Washington. She is creating a 10-week digital exchange program focused primarily on the themes of engineering and community engagement.

Parvati Menon, 11th grade, Suwanee, Georgia. The after-school program Parvati is creating is intended to spark an interest in engineering among girls at a local, under-resourced middle school.

Adun Oladeji, 11th grade, Alpharetta, Georgia. She is planning to hold engineering workshops every few months aimed at girls and other underrepresented minorities.

Sophie Poole, 11th grade, Pasadena, California. She will create an after-school program for girls in fifth and sixth grade and give these girls the opportunity to explore the many career paths in engineering.

Saraswati Sridhar, 10th grade, Mayaguez, Puerto Rico. She is building an online learning platform about biomedical engineering. Her website will include videos, quizzes, and simulations.

Lucille Steffes, 12th grade, Milwaukee, Wisconsin. She is creating a club for middle school girls. The club will focus on environmentally friendly engineering projects that improve their local community and get the girls interested in all that engineering has to offer.

Lillian Williams, 11th grade, Connelly Springs, North Carolina. She will host a one-week summer camp at a local elementary school. The camp will focus on chemical engineering and is designed to empower and build character among young Hispanic girls while encouraging them to pursue a career in a STEM field.

To see a more in-depth profile of the student ambassadors and videos please visit the EngineerGirl website.

The EngineerGirl ambassadors receive an all-expenses-paid trip to the Society of Women Engineers (SWE) Annual Conference, project funding of up to $250, leadership development, a free one-year SWE membership, and a certificate and letter of recognition from the National Academy of Engineering that may be sent with college applications.

The EngineerGirl Ambassadors program is made possible by a generous grant from Mr. John F. McDonnell.

EngineerGirl is designed for girls in elementary through high school and offers information about various engineering fields and careers, questions and answers, interviews, an annual writing competition, and other resources on engineering. EngineerGirl is part of the NAE's ongoing effort to increase the diversity of the engineering workforce.

The mission of the NAE is to advance the well-being of the nation by promoting a vibrant engineering profession and by marshalling the expertise and insights of eminent engineers to provide independent advice to the federal government on matters involving engineering and technology. The NAE is part of the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine, an independent, nonprofit organization chartered by Congress to provide objective analysis and advice to the nation on matters of science, technology, and health.

