NASA-NOAA satellite finds Tropical Storm Kiko staying in shape

Satellite imagery from NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite showed Tropical Storm Kiko maintained its shape and strength after weakening from hurricane-force.

The Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite (VIIRS) instrument aboard Suomi NPP provided a visible image of Kiko on Sept. 18 at 5:36 p.m. EDT (2136 UTC) and revealed a circular area of powerful storms around the low-level center. The image showed strong bands of thunderstorms were located over the northern and southern quadrants of the storm. Those bands shifted location by the next day. On Sept. 19, the storm remained relatively compact with deep convection (strongest thunderstorms) organized in bands to the north and east of the low-level center.

Hurricanes are the most powerful weather event on Earth. NASA's expertise in space and scientific exploration contributes to essential services provided to the American people by other federal agencies, such as hurricane weather forecasting.

NOAA's National Hurricane Center or NHC said, "At 11 a.m. EDT (1500 UTC) the center of Tropical Storm Kiko was located near latitude 16.0 degrees north and longitude 128.7 degrees west. Kiko is far from land and centered about 1,310 miles (2,110 km) west-southwest of the southernmost tip of Baja California, Mexico. Kiko is moving toward the west near 6 mph (9 kph). Maximum sustained winds are near 65 mph (100 kph) with higher gusts. Slow strengthening is forecast for the next few days, and Kiko may regain hurricane strength on Friday [Sept. 20]."

For updated forecasts. visit: http://www. nhc. noaa. gov

###