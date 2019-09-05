ORCID's funder working group publishes its recommendations

ORCID's Funder Working Group, part of the ORBIT (ORCID Reducing Burden and Improving Transparency) initiative, today published three reports summarizing their work to date. The reports cover ORCID and grant DOIs and the use of ORCID in grant applications and grant reporting processes. Collectively, they summarize how and why to use ORCID and other persistent identifiers at all stages of the funding cycle -- from grant application to publication -- including:

- Enabling automated sharing of information about researchers and their grants between systems and organizations - Reducing the reporting process burden on researchers and funders by using information from ORCID records to fill forms and to track research contributions - Improving data quality by adding information about funding to ORCID records

All the reports and supporting materials are freely available under a CC0 license.

Writing about the ORBIT initiative last year in the US National Institutes of Health Extramural Nexus blog, NIH Deputy Director of Extramural Research, Dr Mike Lauer noted that: "This effort will expand the ORCID data model beyond publications to data elements typically found on a CV, such as grants, courses taught, presentations, and other research products."

ORCID Board member and Funder Working Group member, Robert Kiley, of the Wellcome Trust (UK), noted that: " "As one of ORCID's founding members and an early adopter of ORCID iDs in our own systems, Wellcome is delighted to have participated in the Funder Working Group and to have contributed to these reports. We encourage our fellow funding organizations globally to follow the FWG's recommendations and reap the benefits of implementing ORCID for themselves and their grantees."

ORCID Executive Director, Laure Haak, welcomed the publication of the reports: "We thank the funding community for their dedicated participation in the ORBIT initiative and care in developing these reports. Their findings have guided our work at ORCID. I encourage funders --along with our other stakeholder communities -- to consider these recommendations as you develop you annual roadmaps."

For more information, please see these talking points or contact l.haak@orcid.org at ORCID.

About the reports

- ORCID and Grant DOIs: Engaging the Community to Ensure Openness and Transparency of Funding Information

- ORBIT Grant Application Data Field Survey Report

- ORBIT Funder Reporting Survey Report

About ORCID

ORCID's vision is a world where all who participate in research and innovation, from imagining to building and managing, are uniquely identified and connected to their contributions across disciplines, and borders, and time. ORCID provides an identifier for individuals to use with their name as they engage in research and innovation activities. We provide open tools that enable transparent and trustworthy connections between researchers, their contributions, and affiliations. We provide this service to help people find information and to simplify reporting and analysis.

About the ORBIT Funder Working Group

The ORBIT Funder Working Group comprises representatives from the following funding organizations:

Australian Research Council - ARC (Australia)

Austrian Science Fund - FWF (Austria)

BBSRC (UK)

Canadian Institutes of Health Research - CIHR (Canada)

CONCYTEC (Peru)

Conselho Nacional de Desenvolvimento Científico e Tecnológico - CNPq (Brazil)

Coordenação de Aperfeiçoamento de Pessoal de Nível Superior - CAPES (Brazil)

Fundação para a Ciência e a Tecnologia - FCT (Portugal)

Howard Hughes Medical Institute - HHMI (USA)

Japan Science and Technology Agency - JST (Japan)

Ministry of Business, Innovation, and Employment - MBIE (New Zealand)

National Humanities Alliance - NHA (USA)

National Research Foundation - NRF (South Africa)

Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada - NSERC (Canada)

Science and Technology Development Fund - STDF (Egypt)

Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council - SSHRC (Canada)

Swiss National Science Foundation - SNF (Switzerland)

US National Institutes of Health - NIH (USA)

Wellcome Trust (UK)