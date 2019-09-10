American Pediatric Society announces APS Howland Visiting Professor Program winners

The American Pediatric Society (APS) is pleased to announce that the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston (UTHealth) and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with Duke University have been selected as the inaugural host institutions for the 2019 APS Howland Visiting Professor Program. The APS Howland Visiting Professor Program is a new extension of the prestigious APS John Howland Award.

The 2019 APS John Howland Award recipient, renowned neonatology leader David K. Stevenson, MD, will visit each institution to share his knowledge and experience, exchange ideas and discuss critical issues affecting academic pediatrics.

UTHealth and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with Duke University were selected for the APS Howland Visiting Professor Program for their compelling alignment with the APS mission and its programmatic goal to advance child health by extending the reach of the wisdom and knowledge of the APS Howland awardee.

"These institutions have shown exceptional commitment to improving the field of academic pediatrics and advancing child health," said APS President Robin H. Steinhorn. "We are thrilled to bring the inaugural APS Howland Visiting Professor Program to UTHealth and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with Duke University. APS congratulates members Mary Aitken and T. Michael O'Shea with C. Michael Cotten for securing this wonderful opportunity for their institutions."

Created in honor of clinician-scientist John Howland, MD, the APS John Howland Award is the most prestigious award bestowed by the APS. By launching the APS Howland Visiting Professor Program, the society extends the reach and impact of APS Howland awardees by bringing the awardee directly to APS member institutions for engagement with academic leaders and early-career professionals alike. The first Howland Visiting Professor, Dr. Stevenson, has made significant contributions to neonatology and pediatrics through extensive research in bilirubin biochemistry, heme oxygenase biology and neonatal jaundice. He currently serves as the Harold K. Faber Professor of Pediatrics and Senior Associate Dean for Maternal and Child Health at the Stanford University School of Medicine.

APS members applied for the APS Howland Visiting Professor Program on behalf of their academic institutions. Each awarded institution will receive up to $5,000 to support travel, honoraria and other expenses incurred from hosting the visiting professor.

To learn more about the APS Howland Visiting Professor Program, please visit http://www. aps1888. org .

