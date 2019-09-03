Rutgers Researcher receives NIH grant to study co-infections with tick-borne pathogens

The $1.56 million grant represents the first and only NIH grant awarded to study the impact of co-infections with certain pathogens that can cause Lyme disease

A grant totaling more than $1.5 million was recently awarded to Dr. Nikhat Parveen, Associate Professor in the Department of Microbiology, Biochemistry and Molecular Genetics at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School.

The $1.56 million grant represents the first and only NIH grant awarded to study the impact of co-infections with Borrelia burgdorferi, and a malaria parasite-like pathogen, Babesia microti that cause Lyme disease and babesiosis, respectively.

A significant increase in co-infections with these two tick-borne pathogens is an emerging problem throughout the Northeastern United States, including in New Jersey. Dr. Parveen noted that the pathogens present a serious healthcare concern, because co-infected patients show more intense and diverse symptoms that persist for longer durations.

Dr. Parveen's research aims to provide a better understanding of these infections, by using a mouse model of infection, so that research teams can design more effective preventative and therapeutic measures.

