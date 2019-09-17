SIAM Conference on Analysis of Partial Differential Equations (PD19)

The primary goal of this conference is to bring together scientists and mathematicians working in partial differential equations and related fields. Contemporary challenges raised by recent advances in engineering, industry, and bio-technology, will be confronted with state-of-the-art mathematical and computational tools in PDE. Some of the topics covered in this meeting can be found in the list of themes below. Advanced graduate students and young researchers are encouraged to participate. Limited funding is available for graduate students and recent PhDs.

