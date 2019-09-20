Postrevolution Cryo-EM: Reaping the benefits while looking to the future

The 2nd CryoNet Annual Symposium will highlight the latest discoveries in protein-nucleic acid complexes along with a view to the future of cryo-EM. Alongside presentations on important biological results will be exciting methodological advances emphasizing that cryo-EM is still in a major growth phase. Schedule October 10: Hot structures

09.30-10.05 John Rubinstein, University of Toronto - Macromolecular proton pumps at energized membranes

10.05-10.25 Alexander Mühleip, Stockholm University - Structure of a mitochondrial ATP synthase

10.25-10.45 Ben Falcon, MRC Laboratory of Molecular Biology - Conformers of assembled Tau in human neurodegenerative diseases

10.45-11.00 Coffee

11.00-11.35 Kelly Nguyen, MRC Laboratory of Molecular Biology - Replenishing the ends: structural mechanism of human telomerase

11.35-11.55 Simone Cavadini, Friedrich Miescher Institute - DNA damage detection in nucleosomes involves DNA register shifting

12.00-13.30 Lunch + posters

13.30-14.05 Sarah Butcher, University of Helsinki - Antivirals -a new approach to an old problem

14.05-14.25 Anna Munke, Uppsala University - Structure of a marine algae virus, and the evolution of Picornaviridae viruses

14.25-14.45 Pavel Plevka, Masaryk University - Structure and genome ejection mechanism of S. aureus phage P68

14.45-15.10 Coffee

15.10-15.45 Lars-Anders Carlson, Umeå University - In situ studies of positive-sense RNA virus replication with cryo-ET

15.45-16.20 Ana Casanal, MRC Laboratory of Molecular Biology - Towards a molecular understanding of the eukaryotic mRNA 3'-end processing machinery

16.20-16.55 Clemens Plaschka, Research Institute of Molecular Pathology - Structural studies of nuclear pre-mRNA splicing October 11: New methods

09.30-10.05 John Briggs, MRC Laboratory of Molecular Biology - Studying enveloped virus structure using subtomogram averaging

10.05-10.25 Ahmad Jomaa, ETH Zurich - Cryo-EM reveals the mechanism of SecA-mediated co-translational targeting of membrane proteins in bacteria

10.25-10.45 Jana Skerlova, Stockholm University - Structure of the minimal progenitor toxin complex of botulinum neurotoxin X

10.45-11.00 Coffee

11.00-11.35 Julia Mahamid, European Molecular Biology Laboratory - From transcription-translation coupling in Bacteria to translational stress response in Eukaryotes: unique insights from in-cell cryo-electron tomography

11.35-11.55 Maxim Armstrong, University of California, Berkeley - Micro-scale fluid behavior during cryo-EM sample blotting

12.00-13.30 Lunch + posters

13.30-14.05 Johanna Höög, University of Gothenburg - TAILS of a human sperm

14.05-14.25 Urška Rovšnik, Stockholm University - Characterizing functional states of a model ligand-gated ion channel by cryo-EM

14.25-14.45 Andrii Iudin, EMBL-EBI - EMPIAR: recent developments and outlook

14.45-15.10 Coffee

15.10-15.45 Elizabeth Wright, University of Wisconsin-Madison - Using Cryo-Electron Tomography to Study Host-Pathogen Interactions

15.45-16.20 Sharon Wolf, Weizmann Institute of Science - Chemical and Structural Insights with CryoSTEM tomography

16.20-16.55 Peijun Zhang, University of Oxford - Imaging virus assemblies in situ with cryo-EM

###

For registration and more information, please visit the event website.