New gene therapy research at Neuroscience 2019

Gene therapy shows promise as a way to treat and cure presently incurable neurological diseases, including Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). Hear leading scientists announce their new findings at Neuroscience 2019, the world's largest source of emerging news and cutting-edge research on the brain and nervous system.

Gene Therapy: Curing the Incurable

Sunday, October 20, 1 p.m. - 2 p.m. CDT

Gene therapy shows promise as a way to prevent, treat, and reverse neurological disorders that are presently incurable, such as Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). Gene therapy is a cutting-edge technique that uses viruses to alter the genetic code of cells, including repairing a mutated gene, silencing a disease-causing gene, or inserting a disease-fighting gene. Researchers will discuss successes in using gene therapy to restore lost functions in animal models of neurological diseases, as well as technique advancements that may improve future treatments.

