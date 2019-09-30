Organoid research revealed at Neuroscience 2019

Mini-brains, also called organoids, may offer breakthroughs in clinical research by allowing scientists to study human brain cells without a human subject. Hear leading scientists announce their new findings at Neuroscience 2019, the world's largest source of emerging news and cutting-edge research on the brain and nervous system.

Brain in a Dish: The Viability of Organoids

Tuesday, October 22, 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. CDT

A prevailing challenge in the field of neuroscience is studying simplified animal models in order to learn about the human brain. Animal models enable experiments not possible in humans, but do not replicate the diversity and complexity of the human cortex. Human stem cells cultured in a dish, called organoids, offer a novel way to study the human brain without needing a human subject. Researchers will discuss strengths and weaknesses of organoids as a model for the human cortex and how it has already been employed to study developmental brain disorders.

