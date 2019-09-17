Doris Luft Baker receives Fulbright to assess beginning readers in Chile

Associate Professor Doris Luft Baker, director of Simmons' Master of Bilingual Education program, and co-director of the school's Ph.D. program, has been selected for a Fulbright award to conduct research in Chile. She will set up a norming study to provide researchers and practitioners with a better understanding of reading trajectories in beginning reading.

Luft Baker also will be able to screen and monitor Chilean students who may be at risk for learning disabilities. There have been no formative assessments in Chile to screen and monitor the reading progress of students from kindergarten to the third grade.

Her host institution is the Universidad Catolica del Maule, and she begins her research in Chile, March 2020.

