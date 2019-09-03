The Lancet journals: Papers at ESC Congress 2019

The following papers will be presented at the ESC Congress 2019, organised by the European Society of Cardiology in Paris and published simultaneously in either The Lancet or The Lancet Global Health journals. All papers are under embargo until the stated time. Contact details for corresponding authors are provided in the Articles and linked Comments. Funding information is listed on the first page of each Article.

Embargo: 13.30hrs [UK time] / 14.30hrs [Paris time] / 8.30 am [New York time] on Sunday 1st September 2019

The Lancet: Ticagrelor in patients with diabetes and stable coronary artery disease with a history of previous percutaneous coronary intervention (THEMIS-PCI): a phase 3, placebo-controlled, randomised trial

Embargo: 7.30hrs [UK time] / 8.30hrs [Paris time] / 2.30 am [New York time] on Monday 2nd September 2019

The Lancet: Prediction of mortality benefit based on periodic repolarisation dynamics in patients undergoing prophylactic implantation of a defibrillator: a prospective, controlled, multicentre cohort study

Embargo: 7.30hrs [UK time] / 8.30hrs [Paris time] / 2.30 am [New York time] on Monday 2nd September 2019

The Lancet: Biodegradable polymer sirolimus-eluting stents versus durable polymer everolimus-eluting stents in patients with ST-segment elevation myocardial infarction (BIOSTEMI): a single-blind, prospective, randomised superiority trial

Embargo: 10.00hrs [UK time] / 11.00hrs [Paris time] / 5.00am [New York time] on Monday 2nd September 2019 -

The Lancet: A community-based comprehensive intervention to reduce cardiovascular risk in hypertension (HOPE 4): a cluster-randomised controlled trial

Embargo: 14.30hrs [UK time] / 15.30hrs [Paris time] / 9.30am [New York time] on Monday 2nd September 2019

The Lancet Global Health: World Health Organization cardiovascular disease risk charts: revised models to estimate risk in 21 global regions

Embargo: 15.40hrs [UK time] / 16.40hrs [Paris time] / 10.40am [New York time] on Monday 2nd September 2019

The Lancet: Percutaneous coronary intervention versus coronary artery bypass grafting in patients with three-vessel or left main coronary artery disease:

10-year follow-up of the multicentre randomised controlled SYNTAX trial

Embargo: 10.00hrs [UK time] / 11.00hrs [Paris time] / 5.00am [New York time] on Tuesday 3rd September 2019

The Lancet: Variations in common diseases, hospital admissions, and deaths in middle-aged adults in 21 countries from five continents (PURE): a prospective cohort study

Embargo: 10.00hrs [UK time] / 11.00hrs [Paris time] / 5.00am [New York time] on Tuesday 3rd September 2019

The Lancet: Modifiable risk factors, cardiovascular disease, and mortality in 155 722 individuals from 21 high-income, middle-income, and low-income countries (PURE): a prospective cohort study

Embargo: 15.40hrs [UK time] / 16.40hrs [Paris time] / 10.40am [New York time] on Tuesday 3rd September 2019

The Lancet: Edoxaban-based versus vitamin K antagonist-based antithrombotic regimen after successful coronary stenting in patients with atrial fibrillation (ENTRUST-AF PCI): a randomised, open-label, phase 3b trial

