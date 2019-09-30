The Lancet journals: Papers at ERS Congress 2019

The following papers will be presented at the ERS Congress 2019, organised by the European Respiratory Society, in Madrid and published simultaneously in either The Lancet or The Lancet Respiratory Medicine journals. All papers are under embargo until the stated time. Contact details for corresponding authors are provided in the Articles and linked Comments. Funding information is listed on the first page of each Article.

The Lancet Respiratory Medicine: The future of cystic fibrosis care - a global perspective Authors of a newCommission on cysticfibrosis call for renewed efforts to turn acutely fatal disease into a manageable condition - asapatient perspective, also published inThe Lancet Respiratory Medicine, highlightstheneed for solutions to a "funding impasse" that prevents newcysticfibrosis drugs from reaching patients

The past six decades have seen remarkable improvements in health outcomes for people with cystic fibrosis, which was once a fatal disease of infants and young children. However, although life expectancy for people with cystic fibrosis has increased substantially, the disease continues to limit survival and quality of life, and results in a large burden of care for people with cystic fibrosis and their families.

New CFTR modulator drugs are showing promise in up to 90% of patients, including in patients with CFTR mutations for which earlier modulators were ineffective, but current drug prices make them unaffordable for many LMICs, and even in some developed countries, governments have not yet funded these therapies.

Professor Bell and Toronto-based Paediatrician and Clinician Scientist, Professor Felix Ratjen, have led a total team of 38 world-leading, inter-disciplinary contributors over the past 18 months, to author The Lancet Respiratory Medicine Commission on the Future of Care of Cystic Fibrosis: a global perspective. The team will launch the Commission at the European Respiratory Society Congress on Sunday 29th September in Madrid, Spain.

London based Cystic Fibrosis Patient, Sally Brennan, shares her story and reflections on the findings of the Commission in a comment published The Lancet Respiratory Medicine - calling in particular for a solution to the National Health Service funding impasse that currently prevents the new generation of drugs that target the CFTR from being made available to all those who would benefit. She states: "I sincerely hope that these new drugs, which have the potential to radically change how cystic fibrosis progresses, mean that my generation is one of the last to endure the trauma and uncertainty of lung transplantation."

The Lancet Respiratory Medicine: Pamrevlumab, an anti-connective tissue growth factor therapy, for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (PRAISE): a phase 2, randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial

The Lancet Respiratory Medicine: Predicting response to benralizumab in chronic obstructive pulmonary disease: analyses of GALATHEA and TERRANOVA studies

The Lancet Respiratory Medicine: Pirfenidone in patients with unclassifiable progressive fibrosing interstitial lung disease: a double-blind, randomised, placebo-controlled, phase 2 trial

The Lancet Respiratory Medicine: Diagnostic accuracy of transbronchial lung cryobiopsy for interstitial lung disease diagnosis (COLDICE): a prospective, comparative study

The Lancet: Three-in-one inhaler therapy can improve lung function and reduce asthma attacks Patients with severe asthma which is not controlled with standard treatment - leaving them at risk of severe asthma attacks - could benefit from using a single inhaler combining three, instead of two therapies, according to two phase 3 randomised controlled trials with over 2,500 patients across 17 countries, published in The Lancet and simultaneously presented at the European Respiratory Society (ERS) Conference 2019.

