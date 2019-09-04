University Hospitals Roe Green Center for Travel Medicine joins network of travel clinics

CLEVELAND -- University Hospitals (UH) Roe Green Center for Travel Medicine has been accepted as the newest member of Global TravEpiNet, a 29-member network of travel clinics within the United States supported by the Centers for Disease Control in partnership with Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.

The consortium of travel clinics is designed to improve the health of those who travel internationally through shared patient data collection, education, and up-to-date travel alerts and travel advice.

"We are excited to partner with Global TravEpiNet and to share resources and expertise with some of the top hospital-based travel clinics around the country," states Keith Armitage, MD, Medical Director for the UH Roe Green Center for Travel Medicine. "We strive to provide our patients with the most relevant and current treatment and advice for anyone traveling abroad. Our membership aligns perfectly with this objective, enhancing the quality of patient care we provide."

###

About UH Roe Green Center for Travel Medicine

University Hospitals Roe Green Center for Travel Medicine provides comprehensive services for all your healthcare-related travel needs, including pre-travel preventive care and education. We are also available to treat foreign visitors to the United States and those travelers who return home ill. University Hospitals Roe Green Center for Travel Medicine has prepared travelers for their journeys for the past 45 years. Today, our program provides patients with the expertise of a team of physician-scientists at the forefront of global infectious disease research, prevention, and treatment. Our specialists serve on the faculty of Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine, which ranks fifth in the nation in National Institutes of Health funding for infectious disease research. University Hospitals is one of the first providers in the United States to provide for the special needs of children traveling overseas through its Pediatric Travel Clinic at University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital. For more information, visit: UHhospitals.org/travelmedicine.