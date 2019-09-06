UH Law Center shares European Commission award for climate change work

The European Commission has awarded a three-year energy research grant to the Environment, Energy & Natural Resources Center at the University of Houston Law Center and the French Universite Jean Moulin Lyon 3.

The Marie Sklodowska-Curie Action Global Fellowship Award will fund a project entitled "NGOs and Transition Governance in Law." The partnership will explore ways to facilitate public and private efforts to achieve goals of the Paris Agreement on climate change.

Victor B. Flatt, faculty co-director of the Environment, Energy & Natural Resources Center and Dwight Olds Chair in Law at UH, said the work will focus on key global issues in addressing climate change.

"I am very excited to have the opportunity to partner with Jean Moulin University to address the pressing issue of climate change," said Flatt, who is also Dwight Olds Chair in Law. "Our work on U.S. private sector and NGO governance and multi-national energy companies should assist in ensuring that the U.S. continues to contribute to climate change reduction, along with the rest of the world."

For the first two years, Dr. Aubin Fred Nzaou, a lecturer at Lyon 3 University whose research focuses on hydrocarbons, the environment and climate change, will be in residence at the UH Law Center. He will work with Flatt and other Law Center faculty.

Named after the groundbreaking Polish-French Nobel Prize winner, the Marie Sklodowska-Curie Fellowship nurtures research on major issues of the day by developing and sharing new skills through the mobility of researchers across borders, sectors and disciplines.

This is the first Sklodowska-Curie award to go to the University of Houston, testifying to its increased research capacity and global reach in energy and the related topics of environment and climate change.

About the University of Houston The University of Houston is a Carnegie-designated Tier One public research university recognized with a Phi Beta Kappa chapter for excellence in undergraduate education. UH serves the globally competitive Houston and Gulf Coast Region by providing world-class faculty, experiential learning and strategic industry partnerships. Located in the nation's fourth-largest city and one of the most ethnically and culturally diverse regions in the country, UH is a federally designated Hispanic- and Asian-American-Serving institution with enrollment of more than 46,000 students.

About the University of Houston Law Center The University of Houston Law Center (UHLC) is a dynamic, top tier law school located in the nation's 4th largest city. UHLC's Health Law, Intellectual Property Law, and Part-time programs rank in the U.S. News Top 10. It awards Doctor of Jurisprudence (J.D.) and Master of Laws (LL.M.) degrees, through its academic branch, the College of Law. The Law Center is more than just a law school. It is a powerful hub of intellectual activity with more than 11 centers and institutes which fuel its educational mission and national reputation. UHLC is fully accredited by the American Bar Association and is a member of the Association of American Law Schools.

###