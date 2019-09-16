Pitt Nuclear Energy research awarded over $2 million in Department of Energy grants

PITTSBURGH (September 16, 2019) -- The Stephen R. Tritch Nuclear Engineering program at the University of Pittsburgh's Swanson School of Engineering has received three substantial grants from the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Nuclear Energy University Program (NEUP) totaling $2.3 million.

The awards are three of the 40 grants in 23 states issued by the DOE, which awarded more than $28.5 million to research programs through the NEUP this year to maintain the U.S.'s leadership in nuclear research.

"Nuclear energy research is a vital and growing source of clean energy in the U.S., and we are at the forefront of this exciting field," says Heng Ban, PhD, R.K. Mellon Professor in Energy and director of the Stephen R. Tritch Nuclear Engineering Program at the Swanson School of Engineering. "These grants will enable us to collaborate with leading international experts, conducting research that will help shape future of nuclear energy."

One project, titled "Advanced Online Monitoring and Diagnostic Technologies for Nuclear Plant Management, Operation, and Maintenance," received $1 million and is led by Daniel Cole, PhD, Associate Professor of Mechanical Engineering and Materials Science at Pitt. Taking advantage of advanced instrumentation and big data analytics, the work will develop and test advanced online monitoring to better operate and manage nuclear power plants. By combining condition monitoring, financial analysis, and supply chain models, nuclear utilities will be better able to streamline operation and maintenance efforts, minimize financial risk, and ensure safety.

The project "Development of Versatile Liquid Metal Testing Facility for Lead-cooled Fast Reactor Technology" received $800,000 and is led by Jung-Kun Lee, PhD, professor of mechanical engineering and materials science at Pitt. His work will benefit lead-cooled fast reactor (LFR) technology. Liquid lead is beneficial for this cooling process because it is non-reactive with water and air, has a high boiling point, poor neutron absorption and excellent heat transfer properties.

Despite these benefits, though, lead's corrosive nature is a critical challenge of LFR. This research would develop a versatile, high-temperature liquid lead testing facility that would help researchers understand this corrosive behavior to find a solution. Dr. Lee will collaborate with Dr. Ban at Pitt, as well as researchers from Westinghouse Electric Company, Los Alamos National Laboratory, Argonne National Laboratory, the ENEA in Italy, and the University of Manchester in the UK.

The project "Thermal Conductivity Measurement of Irradiated Metallic Fuel Using TREAT" received $500,000 and is led by Dr. Ban in collaboration with Assel Aitkaliyeva from the University of Florida. The project will help to measure thermal conductivity and diffusivity data in uranium-plutonium-zirconium (U-Pu-Zr) fuels using an innovative thermal wave technique in the Transient Reactor Test Facility (TREAT). The project will not only provide thermophysical properties of irradiated U-Pu-Zr fuels, but also create a new approach for measuring irradiated, intact fuel rodlets.

Additionally, Kevin Chen, PhD, professor of electrical and computer engineering at Pitt, will collaborate on a project that received $800,000 from the DOE, titled "Mixing of Helium with Air in Reactor Cavities Following a Pipe Break in HTGRs" and led by Masahiro Kawaji, PhD, professor at the City College of New York and assistant director of CUNY Energy Institute.

