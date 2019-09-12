Expert in operations receives Roger Martin Award for Emerging Leaders

Toronto - Sean Zhou, a professor at The Chinese University of Hong Kong, who is known for his research work in the areas of sustainable operations and inventory management, is the 2019 recipient of the Roger Martin Award for Emerging Leaders.

Prof. Zhou is currently a professor in the Department of Decision Sciences and Managerial Economics at The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) Business School. He is also the Director of the Supply Chain Research Centre under the Asian Institute of Supply Chain and Logistics at CUHK. Prior to joining the Business School, he was a faculty member at CUHK's Department of Systems Engineering and Engineering Management. He received his BS in Electrical Engineering from Zhejiang University, China in 2001 and his MS and PhD in Operations Research from North Carolina State University in 2002 and 2006, respectively. His main research area is supply chain management with particular interests in inventory control, production planning, dynamic pricing, and game theoretic applications. He serves on the editorial board of IIE Transactions and OR Letters.

Prof. Zhou will be a visiting professor in the Rotman School's Operations Management and Statistics area until January 2020.

The Award was created and generously funded by Roger Martin's colleagues and friends to honour his transformative leadership as Dean of the Rotman School from 1998 to 2013. The award is presented to a visiting academic scholar who has been identified as an emerging global leader in the field of management education who are no more than 12 years out from the completion of their PhD. Each recipient will have a distinguished academic record and achieved international recognition as a scholar and teacher. The award is intended to facilitate study and research at the Rotman School for the winner in their field of study including engagement with the School's faculty and students.

###

The Rotman School of Management is part of the University of Toronto, a global centre of research and teaching excellence at the heart of Canada's commercial capital. Rotman is a catalyst for transformative learning, insights and public engagement, bringing together diverse views and initiatives around a defining purpose: to create value for business and society. For more information, visit http://www. rotman. utoronto. ca

For more information:

Ken McGuffin

Manager, Media Relations

Rotman School of Management

University of Toronto

Voice 416.946.3818

Email mcguffin@rotman.utoronto.ca