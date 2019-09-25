AGU's journal Space Weather to become open access

WASHINGTON-- Starting 17 October, the AGU journal Space Weather: The International Journal of Research and Applications, devoted to the understanding and forecasting of space weather, will transition to a fully open access model with all articles accepted after that date accessible free of charge to readers. All issues of Space Weather will be made openly available in January 2020.

Articles in open access publications are more widely read and used. In this publishing environment, the costs of publication will be borne by the authors or their funders through a publication fee rather than readers or institutions through a subscription. Open access publication is one part of a larger movement toward greater access and transparency in scientific research.

"AGU is a proud supporter of open science, which seeks to make scientific research and its dissemination more accessible to all. With this shift, Space Weather will join AGU's five fully open-access journals: AGU Advances, the Earth's Future, Earth and Space Science, GeoHealth, and Journal of Advances in Modeling Earth Systems," said AGU CEO/Executive Director Chris McEntee. "AGU currently has 100,000 freely available articles and our content is continuously expanding."

From its beginnings in 2003, Space Weather has featured a diversity of work, including the interactions of solar processes with the Earth environment; the impacts of these processes on telecommunications, electric power, satellite navigation; and comparisons of these types of interactions with the atmospheres of neighboring planets and Earth's moon. Published by Wiley, papers include original research articles as well as feature articles and commentary. Space Weather plans to be fully open access by January of 2020 when all articles will be accessible to read, download and share at no cost to the reader. All of AGU's content is made freely available to read on a two-year rolling basis post publication date.

"The recent growth in space-related and space-affected businesses highlights the need for space weather research to reach an even wider range of professionals. As such, it is natural that Space Weather becomes an open access journal to further expand and diversify its reach," said Space Weather Editor in Chief Noé Lugaz. "This also better reflects the journal's philosophy of making publicly funded research and privately collected data available to the largest possible population to enable research and advance our understanding of the causes and consequences of space weather."

"We are proud to support AGU in Space Weather's transformative flip to open access as part of our ongoing commitment to advancing open research," said Wiley Research Senior Vice President and Chief Product Officer Jay Flynn. "Over the past six years, Wiley has launched four fully open access journals with AGU, and we are excited to expand our open access portfolio to include Space Weather. When partners are aligned on strategic direction, as a community, we are able to move things further and faster."

The transition to open access for Space Weather will occur on 17 October. Submissions received on or after 17 October that are accepted will be open access and subject to an article publication charge. The focus, aims, and scope of the journal will remain unchanged and the editorial team will continue to apply the same rigorous standards of peer review and acceptance criteria.

