Traditional and electronic cigarettes linked to poor sleep

Use of traditional cigarettes or e-cigarettes was linked with more sleep difficulties in a recent Journal of Sleep Research study.

The study included 1,664 college students, 41% of whom reported ever trying or currently using e-cigarettes and 29% of whom reported ever trying or currently using traditional cigarettes. Across all groups, average sleep scores indicated poor sleep for most students.

Similar to traditional cigarette smokers, e-cigarette users reported worse sleep than individuals who did not use cigarettes. Users of e-cigarettes reported greater use of sleep medications than traditional cigarette users.

"Given that poor sleep and substance use, including e-cigarette use, are both common among college students, understanding how e-cigarette use may impact sleep is crucial given its association with numerous health concerns," said lead author Emma I. Brett, PhD, of Oklahoma State University. "Since we found that even nondaily use of e-cigarettes was associated with worse sleep health, this may be a useful target for prevention and intervention efforts."

