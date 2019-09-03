Wiley and the Agricultural & Applied Economics Association announce new partnership

HOBOKEN, N.J.--September 3, 2019-- John Wiley and Sons Inc. (NYSE: JW-A) (NYSE: JW-B) announced today a new partnership with the Agricultural & Applied Economics Association (AAEA). Beginning in January 2020, Wiley will assume publishing responsibility for the two prestigious journals of the AAEA; the American Journal of Agricultural Economics and Applied Economic Perspectives and Policy. American Journal of Agricultural Economics (AJAE) provides a global forum for creative and scholarly work on the economics of agriculture and food, natural resources and the environment, and rural and community development. Applied Economic Perspectives and Policy (AEPP) addresses contemporary and emerging policy issues within an economic framework that informs the decision-making and policy-making community. The journals are the #3 and #7 ranked journals in Agricultural Economics & Policy and recently announced increases in their 2018 Impact Factor scores of 2.532 and 1.938, respectively.

The Agricultural & Applied Economics Association is a leading professional organization with a mission to enhance the skills, knowledge, and professional contributions of economists who help society solve agricultural, development, environmental, food and consumer, natural resource, regional, rural, and associated applied economics and business problems.

The new partnership will provide the AAEA with expanded innovative tools and services to improve the author experience throughout the publishing process. It will also help to drive the accessibility, discoverability and impact of the two journals through new digital and platform capabilities. AAEA President, Keith Coble at Mississippi State University stated: "AAEA is excited about the quality research produced by our members and look forward to partnering with Wiley. This is a great opportunity for our association."

"Wiley is delighted that the Agricultural & Applied Economics Association has elected to rejoin Wiley's industry-leading economics program for a new phase in our publishing partnership," said Judy Verses, executive vice president, Wiley Research. "AAEA is the leading voice in agricultural economics, and we are confident that our innovative and high-quality publishing services will support AAEA in their mission to advance scholarship and address policy issues in agricultural and applied economics."

###

Additional Information

About the Agricultural & Applied Economics Association

Established in 1910, the Agricultural & Applied Economics Association (AAEA) is the leading professional association for agricultural and applied economists, with 2,500 members in more than 60 countries. Members of the AAEA work in academic or government institutions as well as in industry and not-for-profit organizations, and engage in a variety of research, teaching, and outreach activities in the areas of agriculture, the environment, food, health, and international development. The AAEA publishes two journals, the American Journal of Agricultural Economics and Applied Economic Perspectives & Policy, as well as the online magazine Choices and the online open access publication series Applied Economics Teaching Resources. To learn more, visit http://www. aaea. org .

About Wiley

Wiley drives the world forward with research and education. Through publishing, platforms and services, we help students, researchers, universities, and corporations to achieve their goals in an ever-changing world. For more than 200 years, we have delivered consistent performance to all of our stakeholders. The Company's website can be accessed at http://www. wiley. com .

Wiley Media Contacts:

Tom Griffin (APAC): +617 38599 740

Penny Smith (UK): +44 1243 770448

Dawn Peters (US): +1 781-388-8408

newsroom@wiley.com

Follow us on Twitter @WileyNews