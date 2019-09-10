Wiley and the International Society for Developmental Neuroscience announce a new publishing partnership

HOBOKEN, N.J.--September 10, 2019-- John Wiley and Sons Inc. (NYSE: JW-A) (NYSE: JW-B) is delighted to announce a new publishing partnership with the International Society for Developmental Neuroscience (ISDN). Effective January 2020, ISDN has selected Wiley to publish the International Journal of Developmental Neuroscience (IJDN).

IJDN is committed to fostering interdisciplinary research into all aspects of the development of the nervous system, in basic, translational and clinical science using cutting-edge methods. The partnership of ISDN as a progressive society, combined with Wiley as a leading society publisher, will enable the growth of IJDN worldwide and expand services for readers, authors and the ISDN community.

"It's fantastic to be selected as ISDN's publishing partner," said Judy Verses, executive vice president, Wiley Research. "Wiley's commitment to driving an open research agenda in the neuro space together with ISDN, looking to embrace the evolving landscape, makes IJDN well placed to thrive into the future. We look forward to working with ISDN to support the dissemination of its world class research to a global audience."

"We are very excited to partner with Wiley to publish the International Journal of Developmental Neuroscience (IJDN), the official journal of our Society. As we approach our 40th year of publication, we are looking forward to continuing our historical contribution to the advancement of developmental neuroscience research in partnership with Wiley. Joining forces with Wiley will enable IJDN to continue its tradition of excellence, increase its reach to new markets, and thrive for years to come", added Dr. Stefano Stifani, editor-in-chief of International Journal of Developmental Neuroscience.

The International Society for Developmental Neuroscience (ISDN) is an organization of scientists interested in the development of the nervous system in the broadest sense. ISDN members are also interested in nervous system disorders that are the consequence of perturbations of normal neural development, as well as other conditions associated with neural dysfunctions.

Wiley drives the world forward with research and education. Through publishing, platforms and services, we help students, researchers, universities, and corporations to achieve their goals in an ever-changing world. For more than 200 years, we have delivered consistent performance to all of our stakeholders. The Company's website can be accessed at http://www. wiley. com .

