WHAT: The first-ever National Conference on Medical Student Mental Health and Well-Being will be is hosted by Weill Cornell Medicine, in partnership with the Association of American Medical Colleges, Associated Medical Schools of New York, and American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

The conference will help address the increasing rates of psychological distress in medical students. In this first comprehensive, multidisciplinary forum, leading mental health experts, medical school administrators and faculty and medical students, seek to better understand the causes of psychological distress in this population and identify new and improved strategies for detection, treatment, and prevention of mental illness in medical students.

Agenda: https:/ / weill. cornell. edu/ national-conference-medical-student-mental-health-and-well-being

WHO: Chaired by Augustine M.K. Choi, M.D, Dean of Weill Cornell Medicine & Richard A. Friedman, MD, Director of Student Mental Health Program

Will feature over 30 renowned speakers that will cover an array of topics from detecting and treating major mental disorders to strategies to prevent burnout and promote well-being.

WHEN: Wednesday, September 18

* 7:30 am - 9:00 am: Registration and breakfast

* 9:00 am - 4:45 pm: Various moderated sessions Thursday, September 19

* 7:30 - 8:30 a.m.: Registration and breakfast

* 8:30 - 4:30 p.m.: Various sessions and closing panel discussion

WHERE: Grand Hyatt (at Grand Central Terminal) 109 East 42nd St., NY, NY 10017

