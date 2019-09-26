Simple hydrothermal method to produce tin dioxide for lithium-ion battery

In a paper to be published in the forthcoming issue in NANO, a group of researchers led by Wei Zhang from the Yunnan Minzu University, China have developed a simple, low cost and eco-friendly method to synthesize SnO 2 nanorods for lithium ion batteries.

Tin dioxide (SnO 2 ) is an important N-type semiconductive material with the advantage of stable, large band gap, low cost, and Eco-friendly. SnO 2 has wide applications in many areas such as solar cell, gas sensor, and optoelectronic device. One-dimensional SnO 2 nano structures such as nanorod and nanowire have excellent optical and electrical properties and large surface-to-volume ratio. These provide unique advantages in many fields such as electrode material, photovoltaic devices, photocatalysis, and surface adsorption. However, most of the reported methods to synthesis SnO 2 nanorods usually require high temperature or other strict experimental conditions.

In this study, the researchers successfully prepared SnO 2 nanorods by simple template-free hydrothermal method without surfactant. During the reaction process, SnO intermediate with lamellar morphology is first formatted by hydrothermal method and SnO 2 nanorods are obtained after calcinations. The results of XRD characterization show that the lamellar structured SnO intermediate has a preferred orientation in the 001 direction. According to the mechanism used during the possible formation processes of the SnO 2 nanorods, first, tiny crystal nucleus of Sn(OH) 2 and a bit of SnCO 3 generates from SnCl 2 and urea. Then the crystal nucleus gather to form a nanorod. With continued reaction, nanorods form sheets and the sheets grow up to lamellar morphology and intermediate decomposes into SnO because of hydrothermal process. The SnO intermediate converts to SnO 2 with the sheets breaking into nanorods after calcinations. The SnO 2 nanorods have an average width of approximately 44.4 nm and an average length of 213.8 nm at the hydrothermal reaction temperature 150°C for 24 h, the aspect ratio of this SnO 2 nanorod is approximately 4.9; When the hydrothermal temperature increases to 180°C, a regular SnO 2 nanorod shape with 45-50 nm width and 150-190 nm length is obtained, the aspect ratio of this SnO 2 nanorod is about 3.5. Both the rod-like nanomaterial used as anode materials for lithium-ion battery exhibited high initial discharge specific capacity up to 1600 mAh g-1 at 0.2 C rate.

Caption: SnO intermediate with lamellar morphology is first formatted by hydrothermal method and SnO 2 nanorods are obtained after calcinations.

