Study shows trampoline injuries have increased over the past decade

NEW ORLEANS - Between 2008 and 2017, the incidence of trampoline-related fractures increased by an average of 3.85% in the U.S., and the driver behind those increases are trampoline injuries outside of the home at places of recreation or sport , according to new research being presented at the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) 2019 National Conference & Exhibition.

The growing popularity of trampoline entertainment/exercise businesses--which are often advertised as places to hold birthday parties and other child activities--coincides with an increase in trampoline injuries, in particular the injuries that occurred outside of the home. Researchers found that every year during the study it was 32% more likely that a child's trampoline-related bone fracture occurred at a recreation facility or gym, rather than on a trampoline in the backyard or otherwise attached to a home.

"While trampolines are a great source of fun and exercise for children, the potential for injury, particularly in recreational areas with an underlying business incentive, needs to be recognized by parents and health care providers," said study author Nancy Hadley Miller, MD. "Historically, advocacy campaigns have focused on trampoline injuries in the home, however, our study indicates that future messages to parents and legislators should also focus on injuries that happen in these entertainment facilities and businesses outside of the home."

Researchers used the National Electronic Injury Surveillance System to study the increasing prevalence of injuries from trampolines in children who have broken bones.

Trampoline injuries have long been a substantial contributor to broken bones in children, and this study suggests the popularity of new trampoline parks may be contributing to the increased incidence of trampoline fractures. Research showed that trampoline-related fractures accounted for 3.59% of pediatric fractures in 2008. By 2017, trampoline injuries caused 6.16% of all broken bones in children.

Purpose: To estimate changes in the incidence of trampoline-related pediatric fractures that presented to United States emergency departments between 2008 and 2017. Methods: The National Electronic Injury Surveillance System (NEISS) was queried for all pediatric (0-17 years of age) fractures related to trampoline use between 2008 and 2017. Year, gender, anatomical location, locale of injury (home, sport, etc.), and age were collected. A Poisson regression analysis was used to analyze changes in trampoline fracture incidence over the decade. U.S. census data was used as the denominator in all incidence calculations. A logistic regression analysis was used to analyze temporal trends in the odds of a fracture occurring at a place of recreation or sport over the past decade. Variance estimates were obtained using the jackknife method of variance estimation to account for the NEISS complex survey design. Results: In 2008, the incidence of pediatric trampoline fractures was 35.3 per 100,000 person-years. This number rose to 53.0 per 100,000 person-years in 2017. Over the past decade, the incidence of trampoline-related pediatric fractures increased by an average of 3.85% [95% CI: 0.51-7.30%]. When expressed as a percentage of all fractures, trampoline fractures accounted for 3.75% of all U.S. pediatric fractures during the study period. Upper extremity fractures were the most common injury site, accounting for 56% of trampoline fractures. There was also a change in the locale of trampoline-related fractures (Figure 2). A significant increase in the odds of a fracture occurring at a place of sport or recreation over the past decade was observed [Odds Ratio per year: 1.32, 95% CI: 1.21-1.43, p <0.0001]. Conclusion: The U.S. experienced a significant increase in pediatric trampoline fractures between 2008 and 2017. In 2008, trampoline-related fractures accounted for 3.59% [95% CI: 3.04-4.14%] of all pediatric fractures. By 2017, 6.16% [95% CI: 5.31-7.01%] of all fractures were caused by trampolines (Figure 1). The proportion of recreation or sport related trampoline fractures also increased significantly from 2008-2017, which coincided with a rise in popularity of trampoline parks. Additional research is needed to understand the factors driving the recent surge in trampoline-related fracture incidence and shifting trends in locale of fracture. Future advocacy campaigns should consider all avenues of trampoline participation in their prevention efforts. Significance: Trampolines are a significant source of orthopedic-related fractures, a trend that has increased over the past decade.

