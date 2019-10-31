Climate engineering should not be considered a public good, new research shows

Countries around the world are preparing to modify the earth's climate to cope with climate change, with many proponents touting it as a "public good." According to researchers, including faculty at Binghamton University, State University of New York, calling climate engineering a public good misrepresents the technical definition of a public good and doesn't account for the potentially negative impacts of climate engineering.
The paper, "Disentangling the rhetoric of public goods from their externalities: The case of climate engineering," was published in Global Transitions.
