Climate engineering should not be considered a public good, new research shows

Definition of 'public good' does not account for potentially negative impacts of climate engineering

Countries around the world are preparing to modify the earth's climate to cope with climate change, with many proponents touting it as a "public good." According to researchers, including faculty at Binghamton University, State University of New York, calling climate engineering a public good misrepresents the technical definition of a public good and doesn't account for the potentially negative impacts of climate engineering.

The paper, "Disentangling the rhetoric of public goods from their externalities: The case of climate engineering," was published in Global Transitions.

###