E-cigarettes: 5 things to know

A practice article about e-cigarettes provides a quick reference on the use of these electronic nicotine delivery systems published in CMAJ (Canadian Medical Association Journal).

2. Use is strongly associated with starting, and continuing, cigarette smoking. Evidence indicates that nonsmokers aged 14-30 years who try e-cigarettes have a threefold increase in starting cigarettes.

3. E-cigarettes are an additional smoking cessation tool.

4. These devices are unregulated with potentially dangerous effects on health. Long-term health risks are unknown, and recent cases indicate serious pulmonary effects can occur.

5. Clinicians should ask patients about e-cigarette use.