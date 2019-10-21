Dartmouth lab introduces the next wave of interactive technology

HANOVER, N.H. - October 20, 2019 - Technology that advances the way that users interact with the world around them will be introduced by Dartmouth at the 32nd ACM User Interface Software and Technology Symposium (UIST 2019).

The next-generation technology, from Dartmouth's XDiscovery Lab, brings humans even closer to the devices that they rely on for everyday work and play.

"It's a designer's job to think about creative applications, we develop the technology that makes that possible," said XD Yang, associate professor for computer science at Dartmouth and head of the XDiscovery Lab.

TipText: Keyboard entry on your fingertips

TipText is a text input method developed for interactive, wearable skins that allows users to input information into a device using only the thumb and index finger. Envisioning a future where devices like smart contact lenses and headphones replace today's phones and watches, the technology lets users interact without a keyboard or touch display. TipText's finger-based QWERTY keyboard uses prediction technology to assist in the typing of messages. The technology will not replace today's typing devices, but will be essential for the technology of tomorrow when keyboards and monitors may no longer be in widespread use. For a video demonstration of TipText, please see https:/ / www. youtube. com/ watch?v= i3YPZsiHEKM

Tessutivo: Making smart technology part of the fabric of our lives

Dartmouth's Tessutivo is a fabric that identifies and interacts with conductive objects. The technology goes beyond existing smart fabrics by sensing information about objects that they are in contact with. Conductive threads are woven into fabric for clothing, furniture and even toys - anything that is worn on the body or exists in a living space can be made to interact with objects like smartphones, coins and keys. In real-world applications, Tessutivo can be used to help find items or trigger other smart device activities. For a video demonstration of Tessutivo, please see: https:/ / www. youtube. com/ watch?v= cxprFOm8fHQ&t= 0s

Proxino: Connecting the virtual and physical worlds

Proxino is a tool that allows users to physically interact with virtual circuits created using software. The technology uses physical proxies of their virtual counterparts, such as motors or lights. Proxino lets users test circuits before moving to the more expensive and time consuming build-out phase of product development. The technology can be useful for hands-on STEM training settings as well as "makerspaces" where enthusiasts gather to design products. Proxino can even facilitate distance collaboration for the design of electronics components by allowing users in different locations to have shared access to distributed physical resources only available in a remote site. For a video demonstration of Proxino, please see: https:/ / www. youtube. com/ watch?v= 6fe11Kizwko&t= 0s

UIST takes place from October 20 through October 23 in New Orleans.

Editor's Notes: The first author for the research paper on TipText is Zheer Xu, PhD student at Dartmouth. City University of Hong Kong, Saarland University and Stony Brook University also collaborated on TipText.

The first author for the research paper on Tessutivo is Ju Gong, a PhD student at Dartmouth. The University of Calgary also collaborated on Tessutivo.

The first author for the research paper on Proxino is, Te-Yen Wu a PhD student at Dartmouth. The University of Calgary also collaborated on Proxino.

All the papers may be viewed at: https:/ / www. cs. dartmouth. edu/ ~xingdong/

