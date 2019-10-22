Alexandria, VA, USA – 2019 marks the Centennial of the Journal of Dental Research (JDR). Over the last century the JDR has been dedicated to the dissemination of new knowledge and information on all sciences relevant to dentistry and to the oral cavity and associated structures in health and disease.

To celebrate, the JDR is featuring a yearlong, commemorative article and podcast series that highlights topics that have transformed dental, oral and craniofacial research over the past 100 years.

The discovery of the phenomenon osseointegration has led to the development of oral implants with high clinical performance. In the JDR Centennial article “Oral Implants — The Paradigm Shift in Restorative Dentistry,” Niklaus P. Lang, Professor Emeritus, University of Berne, Switzerland, reviews history and progression of dental implants but emphasizes the importance of advocating for treatment philosophies that help retain more teeth.

“While the osseointegration facilitates the use of implants as prosthetic abutments, it must be kept in mind that the peri-implant soft tissue may be subject to biological complications and, in turn, this may result in an infectious process that will jeopardize the osseointegration,” said Lang. “Consequently, the monitoring of the peri-implant tissues is an important aspect and early intervention in situations with peri-implant mucositis is mandatory for the prevention of peri-implantitis. In the light of these facts, it would appear to be logical to advocate that treatment philosophies should change to retain more teeth.”

The November 2019 issue of the JDR also includes a JDR Centennial podcast “Oral Implants — The Paradigm Shift in Restorative Dentistry,” which features a conversation between Lang and Lisa Heitz-Mayfield, University of Western Australia, Perth, moderated by JDR Editor-in-Chief William Giannobile, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, USA, and Historical Highlight 12 on the cause of mottled enamel by JDR Associate Editor, Nicholas Jakubovics, Newcastle University, England.

The legacy of the JDR was honored during a celebration at the 97th General Session of the IADR, held in conjunction with the 48th Annual Meeting of the AADR and the 43rdAnnual Meeting of the Canadian Association for Dental Research, in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada on June 19-22, 2019. For more information on the JDR Centennial, please visit: www.iadr.org/JDRcentennial.

Click here to view a PDF of this press release.

About the Journal of Dental Research

The IADR/AADR Journal of Dental Research (JDR) is a multidisciplinary journal dedicated to the dissemination of new knowledge in all sciences relevant to dentistry and the oral cavity and associated structures in health and disease. The JDR continues to rank #1 of 90 journals in Eigenfactor with a score of 0.021290, ranks #2 in Impact Factor of 90 journals in the “Dentistry, Oral Surgery & Medicine” category at 5.125 and ranks #2 of 90 in Article Influence with a score of 1.643.The JDR’s 5-year Impact Factor has remained above 5 for the fourth year at 5.722, ranking #2 of 91 journals. With over 20,000 citations, the JDR also boasts the most citations in the “Dentistry, Oral Surgery & Medicine” category — 4,500 citations above the second ranked journal in the field.

International Association for Dental Research

The International Association for Dental Research (IADR) is a nonprofit organization with over 11,400 individual members worldwide, with a Mission to drive dental, oral and craniofacial research to advance health and well-being worldwide. To learn more, visit www.iadr.org. The American Association for Dental Research (AADR) is the largest Division of IADR with 3,300 members in the United States. To learn more, visit www.iadr.org/aadr.