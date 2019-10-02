ADHD and risk of giving birth as teenagers

What The Study Did: Data were used from about 384,000 girls and women in Sweden (including 6,410 with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder) who gave birth for the first time between 2007-2014 to examine whether those with ADHD have an increased likelihood of giving birth as teenagers.
