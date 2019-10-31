Assessing effect of prescribing fewer opioids after corneal surgery

What The Study Did: What the association is between decreasing the number of opioid tablets prescribed to patients after corneal surgery and their opiod use and pain control was the focus of this observational study.

Maria A. Woodward, M.D., M.Sc., of the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor

doi:10.1001/jamaophthalmol.2019.4432

