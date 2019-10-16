Are high school personality traits associated with later dementia diagnoses?

What The Study Did: A national sample of high school students in the United States in 1960 was used in this observational study to assess whether personality traits measured in high school were associated with dementia diagnoses more than 50 years later using Medicare records.

Authors: Benjamin P. Chapman, Ph.D., M.P.H., M.S., of the University of Rochester Medical Center in Rochester, New York, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamapsychiatry.2019.2914)

