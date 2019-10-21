Analysis of US pharmacy closures

What The Study Did: This research letter reports on pharmacy closures in the United States and risk factors associated with closure.
To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https:/
Authors: Dima M. Qato, Pharm.D., M.P.H., Ph.D., of the University of Illinois at Chicago, is the corresponding author.
(doi:10.1001/jamainternmed.2019.4588)
Editor's Note: The article contains conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.
# # #Media advisory: The full study is linked to this news release.
Embed this link to provide your readers free access to the full-text article: This link will be live at the embargo time https:/
###