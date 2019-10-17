News Release 

Aspirin use after biliary tract cancer diagnosis

JAMA Oncology

What The Study Did: Researchers in this observational study examined if aspirin use after a diagnosis of a biliary tract cancer, which includes gallbladder cancer, was associated with reduced risk of death among nearly 3,000 patients.

Authors: Sarah S. Jackson, Ph.D., of the National Cancer Institute in Rockville, Maryland, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamaoncol.2019.4328)

Editor's Note: The article includes funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.

