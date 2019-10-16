Bulimia nervosa and long-term risk of cardiovascular disease, death among women

What The Study Did: Bulimia nervosa (binge eating followed by purging) is a common psychiatric disease in women. This observational study examined the association between bulimia nervosa and the risk of long-term cardiovascular disease and death during 12 years of follow-up using hospitalization data for a large group of women in Canada.

To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https:/ / media. jamanetwork. com/

Authors: Nathalie Auger, M.D., M.Sc., F.R.C.P.C., of the Institut National de Santé Publique du Québec in Canada, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamapsychiatry.2019.2914)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.

###

The full study and editorial are linked to this news release.