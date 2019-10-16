News Release 

Bulimia nervosa and long-term risk of cardiovascular disease, death among women

JAMA Psychiatry

What The Study Did: Bulimia nervosa (binge eating followed by purging) is a common psychiatric disease in women. This observational study examined the association between bulimia nervosa and the risk of long-term cardiovascular disease and death during 12 years of follow-up using hospitalization data for a large group of women in Canada.

To access the embargoed study:  Visit our For The Media website at this link https://media.jamanetwork.com/

Authors: Nathalie Auger, M.D., M.Sc., F.R.C.P.C., of the Institut National de Santé Publique du Québec in Canada, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamapsychiatry.2019.2914)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.

###

Media advisory: The full study and editorial are linked to this news release.

Embed this link to provide your readers free access to the full-text article This link will be live at the embargo time https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamapsychiatry/fullarticle/10.1001/jamapsychiatry.2019.2914?guestAccessKey=1e6086ce-a6d1-4632-95ca-39b649d31075&utm_source=For_The_Media&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=ftm_links&utm_content=tfl&utm_term=101619

Disclaimer: AAAS and EurekAlert! are not responsible for the accuracy of news releases posted to EurekAlert! by contributing institutions or for the use of any information through the EurekAlert system.