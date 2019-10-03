Cost-effectiveness of multigene testing of all patients with breast cancer

What The Study Did: Researchers estimated the cost-effectiveness and health effects of multigene testing for all patients with breast cancer compared with selective testing based on family history or clinical criteria using data for nearly 12,000 women with breast cancer from the U.S., U.K. and Australia.

Authors: Ranjit Manchanda, M.D., Ph.D., of the Queen Mary University of London, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamaoncol.2019.3323)

